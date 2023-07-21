Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.0% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 57.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 82,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,197,277. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

