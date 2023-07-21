Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boit C F David now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.78. 869,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,871. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

