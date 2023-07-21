Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 18,134 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. 3,121,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,502. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.