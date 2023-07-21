Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 6,429 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $11,847,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

