Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $357.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.91. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $361.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

