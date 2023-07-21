MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) PT Raised to $75.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLTX. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.30.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.41. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $60.26.
Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
