Morgan Stanley Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $100.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.92. 1,066,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,030. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,427,045 shares of company stock worth $300,387,637 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1,612.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

