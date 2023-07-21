Morgan Stanley Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

