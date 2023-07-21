Morgan Stanley Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGFree Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

