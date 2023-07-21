Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 96,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,125. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,595,000 after acquiring an additional 156,688 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

