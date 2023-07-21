Morgan Stanley Increases easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 630

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 610 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.24) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 585 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.11) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.13.

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 1,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

