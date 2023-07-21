Morgan Stanley Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $126.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.