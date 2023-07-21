Morgan Stanley Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $49.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

