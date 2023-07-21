Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,151. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

