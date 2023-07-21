Morling Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 225,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.31. The stock had a trading volume of 748,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,088. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $419.37. The company has a market capitalization of $316.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.58 and its 200 day moving average is $379.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

