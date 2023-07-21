Morling Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,004 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. 215,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.