Morling Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. 14,117,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,004,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.