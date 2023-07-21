Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 125,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,099. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

