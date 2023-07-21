Morling Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 613 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,038,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,495,354. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.