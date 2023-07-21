Mplx’s (MPLX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $42.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. Mplx has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.