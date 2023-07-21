MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $551.82.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $509.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.15. MSCI has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

