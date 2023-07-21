Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock remained flat at $11.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

