NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 655,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 488,200 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.09.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

