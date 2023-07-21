NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 655,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 488,200 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.09.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
