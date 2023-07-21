Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 170,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,567,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.