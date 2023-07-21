Napster Group (LON:MVR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Napster Group PLC (LON:MVR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 6,387,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 8,275,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Napster Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £76.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

About Napster Group

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

