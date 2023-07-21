Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $82.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 1,607,408 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

