Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 1,069,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,221. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 616,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,860,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 428,573 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

