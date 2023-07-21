Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.