Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,028,000 after buying an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after buying an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $235,218,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

