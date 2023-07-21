National Bank Financial Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$54.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.50 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,350 ($30.73) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 4,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

