National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 185,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. National Grid’s payout ratio is 101.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.