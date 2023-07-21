National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of analysts have commented on NSA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NSA stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,719,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,394,000 after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 174,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

