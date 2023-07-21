National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 740,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. National Vision has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

