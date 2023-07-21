NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,546.92

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,546.92 ($20.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,510 ($19.74). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.37), with a volume of 36,947 shares traded.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,561.45. The company has a market capitalization of £721.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About NB Private Equity Partners

In related news, insider Trudi Clark purchased 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($25,924.82). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

