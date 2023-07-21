NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.77 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.