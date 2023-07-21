NBT Bank N A NY Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

