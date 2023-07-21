NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

