NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of C opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

