NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $256.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

