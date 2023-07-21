NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

