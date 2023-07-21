NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

