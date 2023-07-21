NBT Bank N A NY Sells 354 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.