NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $78.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00005012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 939,035,503 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 939,035,503 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.50813035 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $123,546,069.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

