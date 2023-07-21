NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.40

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded NEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd.
NEC Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46.
About NEC
NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
