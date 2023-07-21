Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

TBLA opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $959.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.53. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 848,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 202,557 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 43.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

