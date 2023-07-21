Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $437.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.50 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

