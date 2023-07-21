Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $425.00 at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.71.

NFLX opened at $437.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.50 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

