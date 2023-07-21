Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NVRO opened at $23.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. Nevro has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2,363.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 17.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nevro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after buying an additional 91,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 1,554.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

