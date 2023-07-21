New Gold (TSE:NGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.75. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 964,951 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
New Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
