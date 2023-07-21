New Gold (TSE:NGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.75. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 964,951 shares changing hands.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Free Report ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of C$272.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.0927419 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

