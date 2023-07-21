New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

EDU stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 1,593,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

