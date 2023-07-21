Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.22

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.22 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 56.79 ($0.74). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 12,471 shares trading hands.

Newmark Security Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.25.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

